NSDAR donation.jpg
Courtesy photo

Nationwide, National Society Daughter of the American Revolution Chapters observe Oct. 13 as their annual National Day of Service. The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter of NSDAR, located in Jacksonville, recently made a monetary donation to the local Meals on Wheels program in as their National Day of Service Project. Pictured are (from left) Chapter Chaplain Billie Nielsen, Tammy Carraway, Director Jacksonville Meals on Wheels Program, Chapter Registrar Eunice Jackson, all of Jacksonville.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you