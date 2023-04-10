The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville.
There is a three-fold theme for the upcoming meeting: Education, Preservation and National Defense.
The scheduled speaker is Dennis Chartier, a retired law enforcement officer, who will present “Law Enforcement Memories.”
Chartier’s daughter, Elizabeth Chartier Bonta, is chapter secretary.
The hostess for the meeting is Chapter Registrar Eunice Jackson.
The chapter regularly meets the second Thursday of the month.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.
For more information about NSDAR, visit the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801.
