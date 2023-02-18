Matthew Young.jpg

Matthew Young placed fourth in the sporting clay competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

 Courtesy photo

Matthew Young beat our over 300 shooters to place fourth in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Young Guns Sporting Clay Competition last weekend.

Young received an HLSR finalist buckle, $750, a banner, shell bag and a Cavender’s gift card as prizes.

The 17-year-old has been involved in shooting since the age of eight.

Young is a junior attending Grace Community School in Tyler and shoots competitively with the Cherokee County Claycrushers 4-H group. He is a Bullard resident and the son of Austin and Dana Young.

For those with children interested in 4-H shotgun sports, contact Austin Young at 903-683-5486.

