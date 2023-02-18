Matthew Young beat our over 300 shooters to place fourth in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Young Guns Sporting Clay Competition last weekend.
Young received an HLSR finalist buckle, $750, a banner, shell bag and a Cavender’s gift card as prizes.
The 17-year-old has been involved in shooting since the age of eight.
Young is a junior attending Grace Community School in Tyler and shoots competitively with the Cherokee County Claycrushers 4-H group. He is a Bullard resident and the son of Austin and Dana Young.
For those with children interested in 4-H shotgun sports, contact Austin Young at 903-683-5486.
