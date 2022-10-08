What do you get when you cross an author with an artist? A publisher, of course.
Bowden, a resident of Cherokee County and dedicated historian of the same, has published more than 100 books, and written and illustrated most of them. The majority of those are cookbooks, and were mostly written and co-authored by Shelley Cleaver.
Her college education actually began her senior year at South Houston High School, where she took a journalism course through Texas A&M. She was the editor and art director of the high school yearbook, and graduated as valedictorian from that school. Her high marks helped to earn her first job.
“I was the first female illustrator at NASA,” she said. “The daughter of NASA’s director was in my class. I met her father, and he hired me on the spot.”
Employed at the age of 19, Bowden stayed in that position until she was 26.
“I helped put up Apollo 13,” she said.
While working full-time at NASA, she also pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Houston. She married Frank Bowden at the age of 22, and had her first child by the age of 24. When she decided it was time to leave NASA, she went to work for the University of Houston as a book illustrator.
When the family moved to East Texas, she decided to go back to school, attending the University of Texas at Tyler, where she earned her BFA in Educational Art.
Later, she and Frank moved to the Dallas area. She applied for a job with the North Richland Hills Civic Center, on the same day the building was on fire. Because she was determined, she opened a window from the outside to crawl into the building and find the personnel department – and found that the personnel director was coming out the same window to escape the fire. He admired her spunk and hired her on the spot.
She was busy in the Dallas area, serving on the Art Council of Tarrant County, and also as the head of the Bedford Art Council.
“I also taught art on television,” Bowden said. “I had my own program for seven years, before we decided to move back to East Texas.”
At the time, the business her husband had started in the Dallas area closed, and the couple experienced some financial difficulty for awhile. She was able to get a job through Tyler Junior College, teaching art classes at Rusk State Hospital. While she was involved in that work, she applied for and transferred to another department at RSH.
“I worked in Reimbursement in the Attorney General’s office there for seven years,” she said. “I taught art for half a day; then I worked half a day in the AG office.”
In 1999, the artist suffered severe carpal tunnel syndrome in her right hand, and had surgery. Through a medical error, her arm became disabled, and she eventually had to apply for disability insurance.
“I didn’t go back to teaching,” she said. “The more I got to know Shelley, I realized what a history he had to tell, and we decided to take this journey.”
The first book in her collection of stories and recipes was a cookbook titled, “Old Coot’s Campfire Cookin’ Book,” published initially as a hardbound book. Written in partnership with Shelley Cleaver, Bowden created the cover’s artwork, and all the illustrations in the book – as she has done with all the succeeding books she has published.
Dubbed “Lonestar Lickskillet,” the name for the series of books came from the idea that diners have sometimes “licked the skillet,” when all the food was gone from a plate.
“You know,” she said, “when the grub is all gone, and all that’s left are the memories.”
The cookbooks are all based on recipes gathered from the history of Cherokee County. The first seven were published by White Bird Publishing of Dallas, and later books were published by Outlaw Publishing.
When her husband was in the hospital in Jacksonville, she decided she would just start her own publishing business, and Spirit, Soul and Shadow Publishing Company was born.
“I made a pact with God, that if He would give me the direction to go, I would follow. I had no idea after teaching for 14 years, that my purpose was to restore Cherokee County history,” she said.
Because of local history that ties Cherokee Nation Chief Bowles to the county, she took his belief that everything has spirit, soul and shadow, and created the company’s logo and title.
In addition to her cookbooks, Bowden has written and published two romance novels, and helped others to publish their work, as well. She has traveled extensively, and her books have been marketed throughout the world.
She has survived a cancer diagnosis and surgery to correct issues related to that. In 2001, a storm blew some holes in her roof, and squirrels got in, chewing up what had been a box of 20 novels she had hoped to publish. Only two remained, and those she eventually managed to bring to the market.
Her art has been both state-wide and nationally recognized. She was named among the “All-time Great Artists of Texas” in 2000 by the University of Texas Foundation. Her painting of John Wayne won her numerous accolades, and a print of that painting graces the covers of her cookbook labeled, “True Grits.” Her husband, Frank Bowden, has also published seven books.
Through it all, Bowden credits God with her success, and said she has been blessed by the times things just seemed to fall into place.
“Those are miracles, not coincidence,” she said.
