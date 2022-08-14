The Jacksonville and Rusk Independent School Districts are implementing new policies for the 2022-2023 school year.
Jacksonville ISD, which starts the new year Tuesday, Aug. 16, is implementing student ID badges for the new year. In a statement posted to the district website and social media, JISD explained the ID badges were part of efforts to improve the safety and security of staff and students and that the badges will provide greater oversight and efficiency when interacting with various district services, by using a unique student ID number.
Each student will be provided an ID badge and lanyard. A grace period will be extended through September for students to adjust to the new badges. During this period, lost or damaged badges will be replaced (up to two), free of charge. Beginning Oct. 1, replacement badges will need to be purchased through the student’s campus office before beginning the school day. Replacement cards will cost $5 each.
The JISD notice emphasized all bus riders will be required their badges to get on and off all district buses. The statement also noted the bus route programmed for each child is based on the address provided in the district’s Skyward system. Parents should update the address as soon as possible if it is no longer correct. To change an address in Skyward, contact the campus office and provide proof of address. The bus driver will receive an alarm if a student scans his or her ID badge on an incorrect bus.
For all back to school information, visit the district’s website at jisd.org.
Rusk ISD, beginning classes Wednesday, Aug. 17, is not so much instituting a new policy as reestablishing enforcement of the district’s attendance policy.
To maintain accurate attendance records, the district is requesting doctor’s notes be submitted within three days of a student returning to school. This applies only in the instances for which it is necessary for a student to see a doctor.
“The last couple of years with COVID and everything, we’ve kind of let it slip. We hadn’t really stayed on top of that,” Superintendent Grey Burton said.
He indicated that parents would see an unexcused absence on a report card and then send in a doctor’s note, sometimes weeks or months after the absence.
Locally, RISD campuses will excuse an absence with a parent’s note if a child has been kept home from school, according to Burton.
“We’re not going to punish a kid because the parent kept them at home, but for the state, they don’t see it that way,” he said.
The state requires each student to be present for classes for at least 90% of instructional days. Any child with absences exceeding 90%, or 16 days, will be required to make up those days during the summer. A physician’s note ensures the absence is excused in the state’s accounting.
The state lists few valid excuses for missing a day of instruction. These, along with the complete attendance policy and procedures, can be located on the district’s website, ruskisd.net. Choose the Parent tab and then click Handbooks & Policies in the drop down menu, where the link for Attendance Procedures can be found.
