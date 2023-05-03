The University of Texas at Tyler recognized spring 2023 degree candidates during Spring 2023 Commencement April 28-29.
Ceremonies for the School of Nursing, Ben & Maytee Fisch College or Pharmacy & College of Engineering, College of Arts and Sciences & School of Health Professions, College of Education and Psychology & School of Medicine and Soules College of Business were conducted at UT Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center over the two day period.
Student from Jacksonville and surrounding cities included, alphabetically by hometown:
ALTO: Sebrina Session, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
BULLARD
• Kristian Andrews, Master of Science, Clinical Psychology
• Kennedy Bowman, Bachelor of Science, Biology
• Rachel Emerine, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
• Hayden Gardner, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting
• Hayden Gardner, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management
• Trevor Goodwin, Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
• Analei Herman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
• Maycen Hollingsworth, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
• Sophia Humphries, Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
• Katelyn Leger, Master of Science, Human Resource Development
• Lane Marsh, Doctor of Pharmacy
• Brittany Mayne, Bachelor of Science, Human Resource Development
• Lexie Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
• Miranda Mize, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
• Haley Obrien, Bachelor of Science, Information Technology
• Cinthia Pineda, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
• Deszaray Sinclair, Bachelor of Science, Social Sciences
• Emeline Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish
• Matthew Thomas, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
• Jordan Tweedell, Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
JACKSONVILLE
• McKenzie Adkins, Bachelor of Science, Biology
• Raul Arredondo, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management
• Pedro Barco, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology
• Yanelly Barrera, Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance
• Brianna Bauer, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
• Carlos Camacho, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Leambrea High, Master of Arts, Clinical Mental Health Counseling
• Madison Hughes, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
• Traneisha Hunter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Landry Lasseter, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management
• Esdras Lux, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting
• Joshua McDowell, Bachelor of Science, History
• Kristopher Stampley, Master of Business Administration
• Cecily Trujillo, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
• Anita Ugbebor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Mia Ziedan, Doctor of Pharmacy
NEW SUMMERFIELD: Collin Wilkerson, Master of Business Administration
RUSK
• Kathryn Bennett, Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
• Alma George, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Robert Goldsberry, Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
• Emily McCalister, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management
• Ashlynn Miller, Bachelor of Arts, Art
