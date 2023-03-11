Trey Ferguson, a Jacksonville High School senior, completed his Honor Society project, “Another Chance for Love.” Ferguson collected stuffed animals for UpBring, a foster care and adoption agency.
“This project helps little ones that are already struggling with a difficult situation. I felt it would have the potential to impact many kids,” Ferguson stated previously.
A wide variety of plushies were donated including teddy bears, puppy dogs, rabbits, monkeys, lions, elephants, hippos, ducks, frogs, sloths, turtles, raccoons, lambs, unicorns, dinosaurs and even a few well-known cartoon characters. The over 450 stuffed animals were delivered Monday, March 6, to UpBring Area Director Sarah Dumont. His mother, Kimberly Ferguson, stated that he definitely exceeded his goals for the project.
“We were so surprised at the number of stuffed animals and the outpouring of the community to donate for the children we serve in East Texas. We appreciate Trey's desire to give to Upbring and provide stuffed animals for the children who come into our care,” Dumont stated. “The children will benefit from these stuffed animals as a source of comfort and security while in the care of our dedicated foster families.”
