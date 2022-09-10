“If I had a song, I'd sing it in the morning, I'd sing it in the evening, all over this world, I'd sing out danger, I'd sing out a warning, I'd sing out love between my brothers and my sisters ah-ah, all over this land” – (original artist, Trini Lopez, 1963)
Jacksonville native Kenneth Ward knows what it is like to sing in the morning and the evening and all over the world. Although he attended Jacksonville ISD most of his lower educational years, he moved to California his senior year to study at Western Apostolic Bible Institute, hoping to develop his musical skills in ministry. He eventually decided to pursue another occupation, but the paths he has taken in life have always included opportunities to continue utilizing his singing skills.
Ward’s musical career began at Jacksonville High School, where he sang as a freshman with the choir that won state honors. After graduation from WABI, he joined the Army National Guard, where he served for six months’ active duty. During that time, he performed with the 4th Army Choir.
“Then I came home for awhile,” he said. “I worked as a furniture salesman, got married, and then decided to join the military full-time.”
During Ward’s first few years in the military, he sang in churches and chapel services wherever he was stationed, even serving as a choir director at a church in Atlanta, Ga. In 1966, he was deployed to Vietnam and “singing out danger,” became a reality in his life.
In February, 1966, Ward was deployed to Saigon, and then to Long Binh, where he stayed for seven months before being transferred to Binh Hoa. Although his assigned duties were in Personnel, he nevertheless performed guard duty. During one of his guard stations in Saigon, he felt and heard the percussion resulting when the Victoria Bachelor Officer’s Quarters was destroyed after a carload of explosives was detonated by a team of Viet Cong. The April, 1966, explosion resulted in the deaths of three American officers and injuries to more than 100, including 10 United States service members.
“I was only a couple of blocks away and felt the explosion,” he said.
While in Long Binh, Ward and his fellow soldiers lived and worked in tents. Distributed in bunkers near his location were a total of 100 tons of Howitzer shells.
“They had been sabotaged,” he said. “It set up a mushroom cloud that must have gone up 300 feet in the air. The force of the explosion knocked me down and everything went dark. We didn’t even know what had happened until we saw the bunker afterward.”
He explained that the bunker near him, about 150 yards away, is the one that blew up, and that, thankfully, the other bunkers failed to detonate after the initial explosion.
When he returned to the U.S. in Feb., 1967, Ward took some college courses and eventually became a construction project manager. That work took him to locations all over the country, and included the building of several Red Lobster restaurants, as well as other projects.
He began singing with groups at several locations, including performances with Glen Dean and The Daltons.
“In those younger days, I had a four-octave range,” he said.
Ward added that his favorite genre of music has always been Southern Gospel, and he has sung with the Stewart Singers, and at a couple of “Battle of the Songs” gatherings; one in Nashville and one in Florida, among such notables as the Oakridge Boys, Ron Blackwood, Connie Smith and the Happy Goodman Family, as well as The Messengers and The Disciples.
When he worked in San Antonio, he was a member of The Mastersingers, and during their 1978-79 season, he performed in The Mikado.
In Corpus Christi, while serving as project manager on the construction of a Jet Engine Facility for the US Navy, he auditioned for and won the role of Lucentio in the Harbor House production of “Kiss Me, Kate.”
Later transferring to Dallas, Ward also sang in various churches.
Since his move back to Jacksonville in 2013, the singer has performed in some 13 to 14 churches locally, most recently at First Assembly of God Church.
“I sang with Big John Hall,” he said, explaining that Hall was invited to sing at the church that day. “You know, he’s sung a lot with Bill and Gloria Gaither, and backed up Elvis. We talked about the old times.”
The veteran joins other former military service personnel at lunch once a month with Lone Star Military Resource Group, and likes to hunt and fish and do some woodworking. He and his wife, Dottie, have three children, 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, although he admits he thinks that’s the right count, and hopes he hasn’t left out anyone.
Although he has had a quadruple bypass and suffers from tremors due to exposure to Agent Orange, Ward is very active and continues to sing every chance he gets. Those who desire to contact him may do so via 903-810-0303.
