When she speaks of the children, the face of Jacksonville resident Melida Alvarez lights with joy.
A native of El Salvador, Alvarez came to America in 1982, and became a citizen in 2002. Twenty-one years ago, she began her annual trek back to her home country to bring children in El Salvador a chance to hear the Gospel, through Vacation Bible Schools she sets up in several villages.
Most of her financing is simply provided by the housecleaning jobs she performs in and around Jacksonville, but her church, Primera Iglesia Bautista, also helps.
“My church had a fundraiser recently to purchase 100 Spanish-language Bibles and they contribute an offering every three months,” Alvarez said.
The mission that she began in 2001 is called Casa Rio de los Carvara. Carvara is her family name, and Alvarez said that when she was growing up in the village, the only church in town held services that appealed mostly to adults, and there was no school in the village. Her father hired someone to tutor the children, but she said she and her siblings would rather work, so she did not really learn to read or write until she was married and moved to the city.
“I went to night classes for a year so I could learn to read,” she said. “I am so glad I did because now I can read the Bible, and I couldn’t until that time.”
She and her husband, with two small children left El Salvador during the country’s civil war, and came to America. It was here, she said, that she became a Christian.
“It was all in God’s purpose and timing,” she said.
When they came to America, both worked at plant farms. They had another child, and life improved.
“Sometimes we had a lot of problems, but we prayed to God to help us,” she said.
In 2001, Alvarez felt the call of God to return to her homeland, at least once yearly, to bring the gospel to the children in the village of her birth, and to children in neighboring villages. She decided the best way is through Vacation Bible School classes, teaching the children in a fun way to learn scripture and biblical truths.
At that time, there was no mission in the village to conduct the bible schools, so she entreated her father to provide some land.
“I told him, if you plan to leave me some land, let it be for a sanctuary for praise and to learn about Jesus,” she said.
“So he did. He gave close to two acres for the village to build a mission. The local people helped the builder to put it up.”
A pastor in a larger village travels one and one-half hours by foot to conduct services at the mission on Saturday nights. Alvarez’s own nephew also assists in the ministry. He became a Christian, himself, through the VBS ministry his aunt brought every year, and later studied to become a pastor. He, too, serves at a church in a larger city, but travels regularly to preach at the Casa Rio de Los Carvara mission.
Most of Alvarez’s trips have taken place in October each year, but for 2022, she plans to travel in December, because another grandchild is expected to be born in October in Dallas.
She travels by airplane to El Salvador, but once there, if she decides to travel to another village, it is by foot. She says if she goes any earlier in the year than October, the rains are too excessive.
“In El Salvador, we get six months of rain, and six months without,” she said, adding that the location where she serves is about three hours away west of Honduras.
Alvarez has often appealed to churches in Jacksonville to donate their VBS decorations after their church’s sessions are over. It is a little more difficult, though, to solicit the written materials, because the materials need to be in the Spanish language to be of help to the kids at the mission.
Her native country has been in the news a lot due to civil unrest, drug cartels and gangs, but Alvarez said it is safer now than ever.
“El Salvador has a great president now,” she said. “His name is Nayib Bukele. He has put 80,000 in jail since becoming president.”
When she flies, Alvarez usually takes a carry-on bag and checks two big bags, stuffed with VBS materials and various items for the children.
“I ask the ages and sizes each time I go,” she said. “Last time, there were 50 children and when I opened the suitcase there, I had exactly 50 pieces of clothing.
“God provides.”
