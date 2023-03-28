This year, the “Women behind the Cherokee County Women of Purpose” have been celebrated during Women’s History Month. These honorees included Lauren Carter, Peaches Bush and Kim Felt.
The final lady to be celebrated as a Woman behind the Cherokee County Women of Purpose, is Tonya Anderson.
Raised in Dallas, Anderson has worked around Jacksonville and Cherokee County for several years. She currently serves as the executive director of Lakeland House Assisted Living in Athens, having transferred from Angelina House Assisted Living in Jacksonville. She worked for many years as the activity director at Legacy Nursing Home in Jacksonville and was executive director of Trinity Assisted Living in Jacksonville.
In addition to serving on the CCWP committee, Anderson is a member of both the Jacksonville and Athens Chambers of Commerce. She is also a member of the National Certification Council of Activities Professionals, the Red Hat Society and the Texas Assisted Living Association.
“I joined the Women’s History Month Committee to inspire those that have yet to obtain their grit,” Anderson said. “Grit is the strength and courage to power through and grow as a person.”
Anderson also stated she has spent years using determination and sacrifice to achieve her own goals.
“I am truly honored to serve on a committee that not just acknowledges women, but also inspires them,” she said.
For news and information shared by Cherokee County Women of Purpose, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
