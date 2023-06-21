Colleges and universities have announced those graduating and those named to their respective academic lists. Below is a list of recently submitted notifications regarding students from Jacksonville and the surrounding area.
Abilene Christian University
Abilene Christian University announced Dean's Honor Roll students for the Spring 2023 semester. Students earn Dean's Honor Roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Local students making the Dean’s Honor Roll include Kenzie King, a sophomore majoring in Psychology, and Mariah Melton, a senior majoring in Child and Family Services. Both students are from Bullard.
Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University offers 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, 71 areas of study in master's degree and specialist programs, and four doctoral programs. ACU's stated mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is one of only 19 universities to be ranked in the top 50 nationally for both Undergraduate Teaching and Undergraduate Research/Creative Projects in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu.edu.
Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University announced more than 4,000 students were named to the spring 2023 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Dallin Stock of Rusk, and Ashlie Anderson, of Bullard, were both named to the President’s List.
Mississippi State University also announced more than 2,300 students were named to the spring 2023 Deans' List.
Sydney McNeel, of Jacksonville, was among those named to the Dean’s List.
To be so named, students must achieve a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth. Among the National Science Foundation's Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.
Missouri State University
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA, on a 4.00 scale.
Tai Le from Bullard was named to the Dean’s List and was among more than 4,700 students named to the list for spring 2023.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement. For more information about MSU, visit missouristate.edu.
Washburn University
Washburn University announced students in its spring 2023 graduating class. These students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor, master and doctorate degrees - 742 from Washburn University, 70 from the Washburn University School of Law and 550 from the Washburn Institute of Technology.
Lakeesha Jenkins from Rusk graduated with a Certificate in Post Graduate - PMH Nursing.
Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more 200 academic programs. Washburn's programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master' degrees or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees. Located in Topeka, Kan., Washburn University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association. For more information, visit washburn.edu.
