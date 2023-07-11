Morgan Weaver of Jacksonville, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Weaver was among more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 264th Commencement exercises May 5 - 6, 2023, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Shaolong Fan, of Bullard, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2023 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.
For more information, visit gatech.edu.
