Colleges and universities have announced a list of those who have graduated and those named to their respective academic lists. Below is a list of recently submitted notifications regarding students from Jacksonville and the surrounding area.
LeTourneau University
LeTourneau University held Spring 2023 commencement services recently for around 385 graduates who received bachelor's and master's degrees. Among them were:
• Tristen Goodwin, of Bullard, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
• Shontea Montgomery, of Jacksonville, Master of Education in Teacher Leadership Specialization
• Kelsy Traylor, of Jacksonville, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude
• Patrick Neal, of Wells, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science, Magna Cum Laude
Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0 throughout their college coursework. Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79, and cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.
LeTourneau University also released the names of students named to the spring academic lists.
The President's List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Kelsy Traylor, of Jacksonville, was among those earning the distinction.
The Dean's List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
Patrick Neal, of Wells, was named to the Dean’s List.
LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university that offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU's residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, Texas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana. For additional information, visit www.letu.edu.
University of Vermont
University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella conferred degrees on an estimated 3,383 graduates at the university's 222nd Commencement ceremony.
Reagan Lee, of Bullard, was among the graduates, earning a bachelor’s degree in Biology.
Since 1791, the University of Vermont is located in Burlington, Vermont. UVM is a top 100 national research university educating over 14,000 undergraduate students, graduate students, certificate and non-degree students, and M.D. students in the Larner College of Medicine. For more information, visit uvm.edu.
