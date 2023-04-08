Beall Chapel Baptist Church hosted a pre-Easter event Saturday, April 1, featuring an egg hunt, games, refreshments and opportunities to look inside police, fire, and emergency services vehicles. Students from Jacksonville High School Cherokee Charmers assisted with the event. Similar events will be held this weekend throughout the community. For details, see the What’s News calendar.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 162.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 162.8 feet this afternoon. After some more rainfall early in the work week, it will rise to 162.9 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises remain possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Anderson and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 900 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 13.3 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3 feet on 01/20/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
