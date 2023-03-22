Baylor University announced more than 5,100 students had been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List. This list recognizes undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70, with no grade lower than a "C," while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Students from Cherokee County who achieved this recognition include:
• Samuel Baker, of Jacksonville, School of Engineering & Computer Science
• Mason Blalock, of Jacksonville, Louise Herrington School of Nursing
• Courtney Braun, of Rusk, College of Arts & Sciences
