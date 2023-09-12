Southern New Hampshire University recently announced the list of students named to the Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer term ran from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Students from the local area who made the list include Gabrielle Freestone, of Jacksonville; Cynthia Kinsman, of Alto; and Dillon Richardson, of Bullard.
