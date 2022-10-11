Editor’s Note: In preparation for the Sesquicentennial Celebration honoring 150 years since the founding of Jacksonville, a series of articles will be published focusing on notable personalities in the city’s history.
Hallie Jewell Henry Peoples remembers walking all the way from Highway 175 on Sundays to eat at the Dairy Queen near the Tomato Bowl on Sunday afternoons – but only after church, of course.
She also remembers that the Palace and the Rialto were the names of the two theaters in town. Near the Rialto was a hamburger shop. She couldn’t remember the name, but still remembers how good those burgers tasted.
“Those were the best burgers,” she said. “We looked forward to going to the movies, so we could go get a hamburger there afterward.”
Peoples is now retired, but served more than 50 years as a Registered Respiratory Therapist for the former Nan Travis Hospital, which now serves as the University of Texas Medical Center after going through several name changes and a new building.
Before she earned her respiratory therapist registration, however, she was an LVN. She served as a school nurse at Jacksonville ISD, and also at Rusk, then went to work for a year at Rusk State Hospital. After taking maternity leave from there, a friend talked her into helping out in the program at Nan Travis.
“My friend, Sybil Lovelady, had been my ‘big sister’ in nursing school and she set up the respiratory therapy program at Nan Travis,” she said. “She talked me into helping out one summer, and I fell in love with what I was doing.”
She loved the work so much that she decided to get the formal education she needed for the registry, and so attended Jarvis Christian College, and then Tyler Junior College. She received her associate’s degree in two years, and then applied for and earned the registered title.
Although she attended North Bolton Street Christian Church as a child, she joined Churchill CME Church after marrying Hiram – who goes simply by “H” – Peoples. The two have been active in church work and in community events.
She remembers a lot of things about Jacksonville. One particular memory is eating whiting, which is a type of fish, at a restaurant near the A&P, located where the First National Bank was later built, and then was replaced by Austin Bank.
“My friend and I said we would never eat whiting again, we ate it so much when we were younger. But then Mr. Melvin opened a place on Lincoln Street, and we ate it some more. I think Mr. Melvin’s last name was Silmon,” she said.
She remembers going to the theater and sitting upstairs in the “colored” section, but said she never felt discriminated against in Jacksonville.
“Even when we integrated, we didn’t have any problems. We all supported each other,” Peoples said. “I remember the band at Fred Douglass High School had blue and gold uniforms, even though our colors were purple and white. We got hand-me-downs from Jacksonville ISD. But then Mr. Melvin Davis, one of the band directors, arranged for our band to get purple and white uniforms, and we were so proud.
“Of course, I was a cheerleader, I wasn’t in the band, but I remember when the band got those uniforms.”
Peoples added that a picture of her cheering squad can now be seen in the collection of pictures at the Tomato Bowl.
She recalls there was a youth center on Main Street called the Wig-Wam, for students at Jacksonville High School. Kids in the Lincoln Park area, where she lived, attended Fred Douglass High School, and their team was the Dragons.
“Mr. Richard Stone, the lawyer, got us our own youth center on Elberta Street. We called it the Dragons’ Den,” she said.
Her husband, H, worked for Jacksonville High School for several years. He also served as a District Scout Executive for awhile, and taught Adult Basic Education at Rusk State Hospital.
Although she had her own work to do, she occasionally helped out her husband during a time when he owned a limousine service. She remembers a funny incident that happened back then.
“I took a load of people to town. When I got ready to take them back, I couldn’t back out with the limousine, so I had to have one of them help me,” she said, laughing at the memory.
As an adult, Hallie Peoples was the first Black woman to have been named a director of any kind at Nan Travis Hospital, serving as the Director of Physical Therapy for many years. She finds it ironic that the former Nan Travis building once faced Ragsdale Street, but when the building was remodeled, it faced south. After being remodeled a second time years later, it now faces back to Ragsdale Street.
She has served on a number of community boards, including the Chamber of Commerce and the Child Welfare Board. She also was in charge of the tomato-eating contest at the Tomato Fest for several years.
She recently wrote and presented a short history of Fred Douglass High School for that school system’s anniversary celebration.
These days, she and H stay active in their church. They have served at the local, district, regional and national levels in varying roles, and both love working with young people. She is proud that her nephew, Charlvin Doty is now pastor at Kingdom Christian Center, in the building that once housed the Presbyterian Church. She fondly recalls going to church with her parents, Julian and Ida Belle Henry.
“When we were growing up, church was the center of everything,” she said.
“We had no choice. Parents told us what to do. Nowadays, kids tell their parents what to do. I’m glad I had that kind of background. God is first and foremost in my life. I am in awe of His goodness, grace and mercy,” she said.
She and her husband are celebrating 59 years of marriage this month, and she credits some advice from her dad for that success.
“My daddy said the family that prays together, stays together,” she said. “And I guess it worked.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.