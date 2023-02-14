Murray and Vera Smith share a love story that has lasted more than 53 years, and for the past year or two, the couple has more than proven their love for each other.
As if a heart attack and COVID were not enough to recently endure, Vera suffered a stroke on Thanksgiving Day, 2022. The stroke caused a temporary paralysis of her left side, and though she has recovered much of her speech and cognition, she continues therapy to strengthen her legs and arms.
Murray has stayed by her side throughout her hospital stay, and is her constant companion at the rehabilitation hospital in Palestine, a true testament of his love for his bride.
To keep his friends and loved ones informed, Murray daily sends out group texts of her progress. The following are excerpts from a few of his texts. Although she had been in recovery for awhile, these texts are taken from a period since she has begun significant recovery. Each text starts with news of the day, then progresses to praise reports, and then prayer requests, and only parts of each conversation are notated here.
Day 67: “We had a very lazy and restful Sunday; worshiped with our church family online; we opened the windows and enjoyed the fresh air. We praise God for a wonderful, restful day. We ask for strength for each new day and bright hope for every tomorrow.
Day 68: “Her therapy started at 10 am today. She rode the stationary bike, powering it first with her right and then with both feet. We praise God for a great therapy session today. Please pray the renovation (on their home) will be wrapped up by Wednesday afternoon.”
Thursday, Feb. 9: “We woke up pain-free for the second day in a row. We went back to stationary bike working right arm and both legs first, followed by practicing transfers from wheelchair to toilet and back to wheelchair. We praise God for another great therapy session today. Please pray we will keep our eyes on Jesus, the author, finisher and object of our faith.”
Friday, Feb. 10: “We woke up pain free for the third day in a row. Her therapy started at 10 am with minimally assisted walking. She walked 58 feet today. During therapy…it became obvious that to complete the evaluation and assessment for Vera to get a motorized wheelchair personalized for her specific needs and requirements it would be necessary to extend our discharge date past the 15th. We praise God for another fantastic therapy session. Please pray for wisdom and perseverance as we align our hopes, dreams, and plans with His will and His perfect plan for this new and challenging chapter in our lives.”
The above are just some of the conversations Murray and Vera have shared with friends during her recovery, but are evidence of the love that began during their high school years. Murray explained how it all started.
“After attending the same high school for three and a half years, we met in January of our senior year and became friends. “Vera went to the senior prom with her boyfriend. Her parents told her to be home by midnight. She was, but they sat in the car talking until 2 am. As a result, she had to weed the family garden the next day. She got into a patch of poison ivy and broke out all over,” he said.
Continuing his story, Murray added that Vera’s boyfriend called and wanted to come over. “She told him what happened and said, ‘You don’t want to see me like this.’ He agreed.
“About 10 minutes later, I called and she told me the same thing. I said, ‘Sounds like you could use some ice cream. I’ll be there in 10 minutes.’”
Murray said she slammed the phone down, saying, “Who does that Murray Smith think he is?” But she started putting on some makeup. They got some ice cream and Vera began to think that unconditional love was pretty attractive.
“Looking back, she now says that’s when she knew, ‘It was always you!’” Murray said. “We married 15 months later.”
While the couple has experienced other adversities through the years, including the loss of a grandson, they have remained true to that unconditional love, and are an inspiration for many. She is scheduled to return home on Feb. 18, to a new and improved cottage, with work done by contractors and friends from their church, Cornerstone Baptist, and the couple asks for continued prayer.
“Please pray for wisdom and perseverance as we embark on what we expect to be our last few days at here,” Murray said. “Please continue to pray that we will be able to take every thought captive and keep our hearts and minds stayed on Him who sustains us, and thank you for all your continued prayers and support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.