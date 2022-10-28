Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped Tuesday afternoon in Jacksonville for a brief visit before heading to Nacogdoches.
The incumbent, who faces Democrat challenger Mike Collier in the 2022 race, embarked Aug. 25 on a tour to visit 131 Texas cities before the Nov. 8 election day. Broken into several short stints, his 17-day tour this week to the rural towns of East Texas included visits to Longview, Tyler, Henderson, Jacksonville and Nacogdoches, followed by stops in Lufkin, Beaumont and other cities.
The Republican candidate told the large crowd who gathered to shake his hand that the rural vote is crucial to keeping a conservative majority in Texas.
“Of the 254 counties in Texas, 232 are considered red counties,” he said, referencing the fact that many of those who vote “blue” live in the larger cities located in the counties of Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Bexar.
Patrick’s website, danpatrick.org includes information that lists accomplishments during his eight years in office, stating he has championed property tax relief over several legislative sessions.
Tuesday’s stop in Jacksonville was hosted by the Cherokee County Republican Party. Vice-Chairwoman Karen Morris was instrumental in arranging the gathering, which took place at Postmaster’s Coffee in Jacksonville.
Notable guests included Cherokee County Pct. 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylor; Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson; and Michelle Slaton, representing Texas Senator Robert Nichols’ office, as well as members of the Cherokee County Republican Party and the Republican Women of Cherokee County, as well as Bullard ISD board member Stephanie Luper.
Also attending the gathering was a group of young people, the grandchildren of Michelle and Dennis Slaton, and children of Dustin and Melody Slaton of Georgetown. Acting as spokesman for his siblings, Preston, age 14, said it was “always cool meeting elected officials.”
Before he was elected Lt. Governor, Patrick was twice elected to the Texas Senate, representing part of Houston and Northwest Harris County. He is a small-business man, a former radio host and television anchor, sportscaster, musician, Christian author and movie producer.
