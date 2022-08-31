Madix, Inc. joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 25.
Madix, Inc. manufactures store fixtures such as display and storage shelving, lighting, signage and cooler systems.
Madix’s mission statement reads, “Madix attracts and attains customers by exceeding expectations in the design, quality, and delivery of the most innovative products in the markets we serve. A commitment to continuous improvement and personal development of our employees creates a mutually beneficial relationship amongst all stakeholders.”
Madix is located at 1010 S. Bolton in Jacksonville and has other locations in Texas and Alabama.
The Jacksonville location can be reached at 903-586-0026.
For more information, visit madixinc.com or find the business on Facebook.
