The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456 in Jacksonville, according to Chapter Regent Vivian Cates of Alto.
The program theme for September is the Constitution of the United States.
The program will be presented by Past Chapter Regent Eunice Jackson, of Jacksonville. Her topic will be The U. S. Constitution. In the form of a popular TV quiz show, chapter members will be questioned on their knowledge of the U. S. Constitution.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.
For more information about NSDAR go to the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent, Vivian Cates, at 936-858-3801.
