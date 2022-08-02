The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested a man who attempted to barricade himself inside a house on CR 1516, just southeast of Jacksonville, Monday evening.
Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant for Eric Paulk, who missed a trail date. He was found in a camper, but jumped from a window, fleeing to a home on the property, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Paulk refused to come out, but when SWAT team members entered and located him, he fought the officers, striking one over the head.
Paulk was taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County jail. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and released. The officer has reportedly returned to duty.
In addition to the court case in which he failed to appear, Paulk had two additional charges pending, according to Dickson.
In relation to Monday’s incident, he is being charged with assaulting a public servant, evading arrest and resisting arrest. His bonds, according to Dickson, now total $180,000.
