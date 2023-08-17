Jared Lee Reamy was sentenced to 40 years on three counts of aggravated sexual assault in the 369th Judicial District Court of Cherokee County.
The charge for which Reamy was convicted Thursday, Aug. 17, is a first degree felony.
On Aug. 13, 2021, Reamy sexually assaulted the victim, at gun point, in her own home, before fleeing to North Carolina.
The jury’s verdict was returned after approximately 40 minutes of deliberation, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office. During the punishment phase, the jury heard testimony that Reamy was previously on probation for violating a protective order.
The Honorable Michael Davis presided over the case, handing down the 40 year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division., in accordance to the jury’s verdict.
The Cherokee County DA’s Office extended its gratitude to Officer Justin Phillips and Detective Houston Munsinger of the Jacksonville Police Department and Detective Frank Runyon of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina for their investigative efforts. Special recognition was also extended by the DA’s office to the Crisis Center of Cherokee County.
Representing the state in this case were Assistant District Attorneys Jonathan Richey and David Broom.
Mr. William Wilder acted as defense counsel.
