Eric Dwayne Paulk was convicted of a second-degree felony, assault of a peace officer, and sentenced to 20 years Feb. 23, in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on or about Aug. 1, 2022. While law enforcement was trying to arrest Paulk for an outstanding felony warrant, he assaulted an officer by striking him over the head.
The Cherokee County Sheriffs Office, Bullard Police Department, and Jacksonville Police Department were all involved in Paulk’s capture.
The jury deliberated for approximately 25 minutes before convicting Paulk of the charge. After Paulk chose the jury to assess his punishment, the jury heard testimony that Paulk had committed three previous felonies.
In accordance with the jury’s verdict, Paulk was sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, and assessed a $5,000 dollar fine.
The Honorable Judge R. Chris Day presided over the case. Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey represented the state. The defendant was represented by Stephen Shires from Center, Texas.
