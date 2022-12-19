Members of the Masonic Lodge #108 in Jacksonville donated 400 toothbrush kits to first grade children in the local school district.
Members of the lodge purchased and sorted items to create the kits and then distributed them to each of the four elementary campuses in Jacksonville, according to Lodge member John Black.
Each kit includes a toothbrush with a suction cup to hold the brush to the counter, a toothbrush cover, mint dental floss, a travel sized kid’s toothpaste, and a two-minute timer. The bag in which the kits were placed also contained a chart for students to keep track of their brushing and flossing, a sticker, a tip sheet for healthy teeth at any age and an information card regarding services provided by the Masonic Children & Family Services of Texas.
Lodge members Black and Joe Osborne delivered the kits to the school nurse on each campus, to be distributed among the first-grade students.
The donation of the toothbrush kits is a program of the Masonic Children & Family Services of Texas, provided by local lodges.
For information on the Masonic Children & Family Services of Texas, visit mcfstx.org.
The Jacksonville Masonic Lodge #108 is located at 318 ½ S. Main St., at the corner of E. Larissa St. and across the street from Hazel Tilton Park. The Lodge can be reached by sending email to Jacksonville108@yahoo.com.
For more information about Lodge, visit jacksonvillelodge108.godaddysites.com or the Jacksonville Masonic Lodge #108 Facebook page.
