Want to learn more about successful gardening in the challenging East Texas environment? Here is your opportunity to learn everything from soils to seed, from turf to trees.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services is offering master gardener training, in a series of classes, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Jan. 3 through the beginning of April. Each class, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will take place at the Couthouse Annex, 165 E. Sixth St., in Rusk.
The cost for the course is $125.
For more information, contact Cherokee County Extension Agent Kim Benton at kim.benton@ag.tamu.edu.
