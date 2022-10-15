BULLARD – Bullard High School hosted a Fields of Faith event on Wednesday night at Panther Stadium where students from Bullard, Brook Hill, Jacksonville, Rusk and LaPoyner high schools gathered to pray and to challenge one another to live a Christ-centered life.
Jacksonville-native Luke McCown, who was a quarterback in the National Football League for 10 seasons and now serves as an assistant football coach at Brook Hill, was the featured speaker.
McCown, who along with his wife Katy, are parents of six children, is a Christian.
Fields of Faith gatherings are held through the nation and usually take place on high school or college athletic fields.
About 10 schools in East Texas have hosted, or will soon be hosting, Fields of Faith events.
Troup High School also was the site of a Fields of Faith meeting on Wednesday.
