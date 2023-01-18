On Wednesday, Jan. 11, with Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham and Accent Care Representative Christopher Smith as speakers at this inaugural event, Angelina House hosted local veterans at their facility for lunch.
Gorham delivered a heart warming welcome to the veterans in attendance and Smith shared information on healthcare options available to veterans.
Tonya Anderson, in her capacity as Angelina House Executive Director, was instrumental in scheduling this as an ongoing event to honor and serve our local veterans. With Anderson departing to manage a sister facility in Athens, incoming Executive Director Belinda Ford is equally as excited about the luncheons to be hosted on the second Wednesday of each month.
Veterans are always welcome and may bring a family member.
Lone Star Military Resource Group in Jacksonville, under the direction of Julianne Sanford, oversees much of the veteran support in the Jacksonville area including these available monthly meals:
• 8:30 a.m., first Fridays – Stockman’s Cafe, 1219 Hwy. 19, Elkhart
• 12 p.m., second Wednesdays – Angelina House, 211 Phillip Ave., Jacksonville
• 11 a.m., third Fridays – Arbors Healthcare, 1884 Loop 343, Rusk
• 12 p.m., last Thursdays – Sale Barn Sunday Cowboy Fellowship, 23733 US 79 N., New Summerfield
Veterans are invited to bring a family member and join in the activities at any and all of the dates and locations listed. Veterans eat free at these events.
For questions, contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or at RonSeeton@aol.com.
