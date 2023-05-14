Meals on Wheels will need to vacate the portion of the Vanishing Texana Museum the organization currently utilizes to accommodate the growing needs of the museum. The Palestine-based Tri-County Meals on Wheels serves meals to seniors living in Cherokee, Rusk and Anderson Counties.
Since 2018, Tri-County Meals on Wheels has served 460,000 meals, with 92 volunteers covering 88,400 miles, according to the organization’s website.
Jacksonville has hosted Meals on Wheels for more than 30 years, at no cost to the program, recognizing the invaluable services it provides to the community's seniors and disabled citizens, according to a statement from the city. As the program has flourished, so has the Vanishing Texana Museum, which shares the historic former library building downtown.
The city has been working with Meals on Wheels since April 2022 to locate a suitable new place for their operations. It was hoped that a new space would be found by early summer, according to a statement from the city, but the search continues.
“We remain committed to assisting Meals on Wheels in their search for a location that meets their requirements, which include approximately 500 square feet of space, three outlets for a few refrigerators, and parking for a few vehicles,” read a portion of the statement. “We appreciate their understanding and collaboration as we strive to ensure both organizations continue to thrive and serve our community.”
The Vanishing Texana Museum, which showcases the unique history of Jacksonville through donations and personal collections, has become an attraction for both visitors and locals. With the additional space freed up by Meals on Wheels' relocation, the museum will be able to expand its displays, create new exhibits and continue to preserve and celebrate the city’s heritage.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Tri-County Meals on Wheels for their tireless efforts in making a difference in the lives of Jacksonville and Cherokee County residents,” read part of the city’s statement.
For more information about Tri-County MOW, visit tri-countymow.org. If you are aware of a space that could meet the needs of Tri-County Meals on Wheels, contact the organization through its website.
For more information about the Vanishing Texana Museum, go to JacksonvilleTX.org/Museum.
