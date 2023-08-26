Thomas Caldwell is used to people asking about his height. The Jacksonville resident, who is 6 feet, 11 inches tall – who said he is probably closer to seven feet but hasn’t measured lately – stands taller than any of his colleagues at Walmart, and pretty much everywhere else, but he doesn’t mind.
“I’ve been like this all my life,” he said. “I can remember in elementary school, being taller than anyone else in class.”
He said he is the tallest Caldwell in the family. His father, Raymond Caldwell, measures 6 feet 4 inches, and Thomas towers above him.
He was born in Jacksonville but graduated from Rusk High School in 2017. In the years since graduation, he has lived in New Mexico and North Carolina before coming back to Cherokee County, where most of his family resides.
Everywhere he goes, he draws a lot of attention because of his height, but he said he doesn’t mind.
“It draws a lot of attention, but I like the attention,” he said. “People will ask me questions about my height, and then apologize. I don’t mind being asked.”
He said he did notice, or at least it seemed, that there were not a lot of tall people in New Mexico.
While many seem to assume he would have been a basketball standout in high school, he said that wasn’t really his thing.
“I did some off-season basketball in junior high, but when it came time to try out for the high school team, I didn’t even show up,” he said. Caldwell said his interest was more in the Future Farmers of America organization. His participation in FFA included raising rabbits one year, and then competitions such as hay judging.
Some of the difficulties of being tall, he said, include travel and finding clothes to fit. Caldwell wears a size 15 shoe.
“With some cars, I feel like I have to fold up like origami to get in,” he said. “And, I can find shirts, but I have to order all my pants and shoes.”
The 24-year-old said there are advantages to being tall, though.
“I never need a stepladder,” he said. “I like getting attention, because I am a people person.”
He has worked at the Walmart in Jacksonville for about six months and thinks he would like to take advantage of the store’s educational opportunities.
“Walmart has a nice program to pay for studies,” he said. “They pay 100% for you to attend certain universities and study certain subjects. I really think I want to get into Human Resources. I am looking at bachelor’s degree programs for that.”
Caldwell said everyone seems short to him, when looking down from his viewpoint.
“People say things like, ‘give me some of that height,’ but I don’t think I would if I could,” he said.
“I like the way I am.”
Caldwell’s co-worker, Cheyenne Kilgore, measures much shorter on the yardstick, coming in at five feet even.
“I’ve always been short,” she said. “I’m used to it.”
Kilgore can’t think of a lot of advantages to being short and doesn’t really know what she would do differently if she were taller. She can tell you one of the disadvantages, though.
“I can’t reach what others can,” she said. However, she said it is nice to have a husband who is 6 feet tall and can reach things for her. In fact, he can actually pick her up.
She has two children and said her seven-year-old is already almost as tall as she.
A cashier, she has been employed with Walmart for three months.
When asked who seems taller than her, she laughed.
“Everyone,” she said.
