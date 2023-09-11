Jacksonville Indians of all ages will gather at the Tomato Bowl Tribal Council Sept. 15 to celebrate Jacksonville Independent School District’s Homecoming.
Included in the festivities will be the recognition of a Homecoming King and Queen and their royal court.
Nominees for the 2023 Homecoming King are Daequan Christopher, Anthony Morales, Oliver Cumbie, Uriel Rosales and Jermaine Taylor. Janetzy Garcia, Jazlynn Servin, Ta'rodjah Brooks, Britney Du and Chesni Speaker will vie for 2023 Homecoming Queen.
Spirit Week activities leading up to the game include a downtown pep rally at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in front of the iconic stadium. Businesses are encouraged to paint their windows blue and gold, and fans of the Indians are asked to wear blue and gold that Friday.
Grace Traylor, Jacksonville Independent School District Communications Director and Public Information Officer, said the annual event is always highly anticipated.
“It’s really a great week for everything,” she said. “The rallies have been held since the ‘40s or ‘50s. It’s just a fun week for all the kids, and the adults, as well.”
A spirit parade to Jacksonville Independent School District campuses will take place the morning of Sept. 15, and the homecoming crowning will be at 7 pm., just prior to kick-off at the Tomato Bowl. Game kick-off will be at 7:30 pm against the Pine Tree Pirates.
Each year, Homecoming Week themes add excitement to the anticipation of the event, and the 2023 celebration keeps with tradition.
This year’s themes for each campus are:
Jacksonville High School
• Monday: Grade Color War on Monday - Freshmen are encouraged to wear green; Sophomores will wear yellow; Juniors will dress in purple; and seniors will wear black.
• Tuesday: Dynamic Duos - Students are encouraged to grab a friend and dress like an iconic dynamic duo.
• Wednesday: Soccer Mom vs BBQ Dad – students can dress as a Soccer Mom or a BBQ Dad.
• Thursday: Respect Your Elders – with seniors dressing as senior citizens and everyone else dressing as children.
• Friday: Overall Blue and Gold - Students are encouraged to paint and wear overalls, or just dress head-to-toe in blue and gold.
Jacksonville Junior High School
• Monday: Team Color Day – students will wear their team colors.
• Tuesday: eighth-graders will dress as Marvel superheroes and seventh-graders will dress as DC action figures. No masks are allowed.
• Wednesday: Mathlete vs. Athlete - students dressing up as an athlete or math genius.
• Thursday: Respect Your Elders Day – with seniors dressing as senior citizens and everyone else dressing as children.
• Friday: “Overall Blue and Gold Day” - Students are encouraged to paint and wear overalls, or just dress head-to-toe in blue and gold.
Nichols Intermediate School
• Monday: Blue & Gold Day – fifth graders will wear blue and sixth graders will wear gold.
• Tuesday: Beach Day - students can dress as if they were vacationing at the beach, but no swimsuits.
• Wednesday: Sports Day - dress in clothing recognizing their favorite sport.
• Thursday: Heroes & Villains - Dress like your favorite superhero or supervillain.
• Friday: Overall Blue and Gold Day - Students are encouraged to paint and wear overalls, or just dress head-to-toe in blue and gold.
Jacksonville Elementary School
• Monday: Color War - Pre-K students will wear purple; Kindergarten pupils will wear red; first-graders will wear yellow; second-graders, blue; third-graders, green; and fourth-graders will wear pink.
• Tuesday: Beach Day - students can dress as if they were vacationing at the beach, but no swimsuits.
• Wednesday: Sports Day - dress in clothing recognizing their favorite sport.
• Thursday: Heroes & Villains - Dress like your favorite superhero or supervillain.
• Friday: Overall Blue and Gold - Students are encouraged to paint and wear overalls, or just dress head-to-toe in blue and gold.
