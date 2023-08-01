Author and former Jacksonville resident Robyn Roberts Irving will sign copies of her new book, “Positively Pineville,” from 9 a.m. to noon August 5 at Neighbors Coffee, located at 223 S. Main St. in Jacksonville.
The book, set in a fictitious town in East Texas, tells the story of a middle school’s staff and students. Readers may find themselves grinning as they encounter a wide variety of scenarios that relate to ordinary life among kids in the early teens, and the actions/reactions of those who work with and around them.
For example, one of the first characters mentioned in the book has a problem with flatulence, and the school’s principal, Pam, has to figure out a way to remedy the situation so there’s no distraction in the classroom. She decides to allow him the special privilege of leaving class early, if he promises to control his “puffies.”
Another scenario involves an administrative assistant and a teacher who eventually become romantically involved. While Irving said that is not exactly her story, she does admit to falling in love with her husband, Lowell in a similar way. Although they were introduced on a blind date, she did find out he taught Geometry at the same school in Kilgore where she had previously taught English for eight years.
“I was 33 when we met, and he was 37,” she said. “We’ve been married 26 years, and he is still the love of my life.”
Irving said the marriage also brought two bonus kids into her life.
Robyn said deciding to write the book was somewhat of a surprise event to herself. She said she had toyed with the idea for several years and had noticed recently that several people she knew had self-published through Amazon.
“One of them was my eight-year-old great-niece,” she said. “I figured if she could, so can I.”
“Positively Pineville” was written in three months’ time, and Irving said she felt like it was, to some extent, a gift from God, because the words just seemed to flow once she sat down to write.
“I would wake up in the morning and think, ‘I’ve got to write this down,’” she said.
Robyn and Lowell kept the fact that she was writing the book a secret until the book was almost done, and then she told a group of elderly friends, who were excited and anxious to read the final story. Once she finished the book and began the publishing process, she received help from another author who had previously lived in Jacksonville, Robert M. Starr, and several friends she credits in the book’s front page, most notably Leslie Mullen.
Robyn said formatting in the Amazon platform was more difficult than she realized, but she finally made it through, although she did obtain her ISBN number from another company, so that she could more widely distribute the book.
Robyn lived in Jacksonville from the age of one until she was 16. Her father, Venson Roberts, was the Minister of Music at Central Baptist Church. When her dad resigned his position in 1978, the family of four moved to Tyler, where Venson opened a Pfaff Sewing Machine sales and repair business. Robyn finished her last two years of high school at Robert E. Lee in Tyler, but her brother, Jay, commuted to Jacksonville for one more year, because he was a senior.
“Actually, going to school at Robert E. Lee was easy,” she said. “After having Jan Gowin for college-bound Biology, you can go anywhere.”
One of her childhood friends, Allyson Jay Earle, remembers spending time with Irving as a child.
“We grew up together from the nursery at Central Baptist Church up until they moved to Tyler,” Robyn said. “My mother was on the search committee that brought her dad to CBC. Robyn and I had many years of church camp together.”
Following high school graduation, Irving attended Tyler Junior College for a year, and then transferred to Howard Payne University in Brownwood, where she obtained a Journalism degree, and where she eventually earned a lifetime certification in Secondary Education, English and Journalism.
She taught English at Kilgore High School for eight years, and then took a position with Creative Education Institute, where she traveled for 17 years as an educational consultant. When she tired of traveling, she took a couple of years off from work, and then joined Ana Lab in Kilgore as Director of Communications and Public Relations, where she stayed for three years, from 2015 to 2018.
Irving has kept in touch with her Jacksonville friends over the years, and said once she began writing the book, she realized she could use the names of some of her friends to label characters in the book. Although none of the characters take the full names of her friends, one can find the names of some Jacksonville individuals like Creed, Taylor, Moore, Paige, Jay in the book, as well as names she copied from other relationships, such as college and work friends.
Robyn said she is excited to be seeing many of her friends and acquaintances in Jacksonville at the book signing.
“I appreciate getting to do my first book signing in my hometown,” she said, “and I am looking forward to seeing as many old friends as possible, whether or not they are readers.”
