Alma DeFrates and three family members traveled overnight from Port Arthur, evacuees from Hurricane Laura hoping to shelter someplace far from their Gulf Coast home.
Instead, they traveled 15 hours to end up resting at Love’s Lookout with their two dogs looking for a place to land.
“We can’t find a motel or hotel anywhere,” DeFrates said, noting that every time the family came to a city, they would check the GPS for hotels in the area. “There have been no vacancies. We came here to rest, and see if we can find places; if not, we may just stay awhile here.”
According to Associate Press reports, thousands of Gulf Coast residents fled inland from rapidly intensifying Hurricane Laura as hotels and shelters filled quickly. Leaders in Texas and Louisiana urged people in the expected path of what forecasters called an extremely dangerous major hurricane to move inland before it was too late.
“We're right in the flight path,” said Steven Cooper, a patrol officer with Wells Police Department. The city is on U.S. Highway 69, one of the major arteries through Cherokee County for evacuees headed north.
Tuesday evening, there was “a lot of traffic” flowing through Wells, Cooper said. “It started picking up Monday afternoon about 4:00, 4:30, then continued to increase into late night, slowly and steadily. The people I spoke with late (Monday) night had targeted Tyler and Jacksonville, where they had family or hotel reservations in that area.”
Police in Wells and Jacksonville said that while fuel was running low at times at some gas stations, it never completely ran out.
“Finding fuel wasn’t bad,” DeFrates said. “Even in Houston, there was fuel. It’s been harder finding a hotel with vacancies … we never planned to evacuate.”
A hospital worker, she said the family expected to stay in Port Arthur, just like they did a few years ago when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, but then the mandatory evacuation was announced. “We left Port Arthur Tuesday after I got off from the hospital,” she said.
Larry Buckley, a maintenance tech with E.Q.U.I.P. Enterprises – which maintains the Love’s Lookout – said the travel center has seen a steady stream of visitors since early Tuesday morning.
“They were parallel parked way down yonder, going out of the park, trying to get in,” he said. “We had a lot from Harvey a few years ago, but I’m thinking we’ll probably get more than we did with Harvey.”
Evacuees seeking shelter are being directed “north and east,” primarily to the MetroPlex, which still had an abundance of rooms late Wednesday evening, said Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the Dallas-Fort Worth area could potentially host at least 800 Gulf Coast evacuees.
Two hotels have been prepared to take evacuees – each has 200 rooms and can provide families with socially distanced space as COVID-19 precautions are maintained, the paper reported.
In north Texas, evacuees will first be routed to Mesquite, then to Dallas or Fort Worth, depending on available space; San Antonio and Austin have also received evacuees, it reported.
Meanwhile, in Cherokee County, officials will monitor the situation and respond accordingly.
“We're just gonna roll with the flow, and help people however we can,” Cooper said.
