Madison Clark is now safe at home, according to a social media post by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
“Runaway/missing person Madison Clark has returned home and is safe with her family,” read the Facebook post from Sunday, June 25.
The 16-year-old Jacksonville girl was reported missing from her home with her grandparents May 27. She had last been seen that evening, when she was picked up by an unknown driver in a white, four-door sedan, according to earlier reports.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was treating the case as that of a runaway and requested the public’s assistance in locating Clark.
Sheriff Brent Dickson said Clark had returned home of her own accord.
