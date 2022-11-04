Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.