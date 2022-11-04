The Cherokee District Women's Missionary Auxiliary met on Sunday, Oct. 9, at First Baptist Church, in Maydelle and heard from Rose Ng, a missionary to Cambodia.
The meeting was first called to order by President Cindy Allen and then the members recited the WMA motto. Nancy Washburn, Vice-President, read the year’s scripture from John 12:26.
Alicia Johnson opened the meeting with prayer, and Connie Sherman gave a warm welcome to everyone. All were asked to join Janet Roach in singing a song entitled, “The Servant,” with Norma Greenlee at the piano. Karan Bingham passed the offering plates among the attendees.
The program began with Roach singing, “The Longer I Serve Him,” followed by the introduction of the guest speaker, Rose Ng.
Ng is originally from Vietnam. Her calling is to provide good Christian education, nursing and vocational training for stateless boys and girls in Cambodia, who are a living along the Mekong River. Statelessness is the term used to describe children with no birth registration, no education, no hope or future and not considered citizens of any country.
Ng gave her testimony of the time in her life when she was hopeless and suicidal. She even got to the point of throwing herself into a lake only to have her sweater catch on a tree branch. She was drawn to a small Baptist church near the lake where she encountered a lady who took her inside. Inside the church, Rose stood in front of a wooden cross and crying out, asked Jesus to give her a reason to live. Through the ministry of the church, discipling, and Bible study, Ng found that reason. After salvation, baptism, and being open to God’s direction, she met some missionaries to Cambodia who told her of the stateless people of the Mekong River. Ng found her focus for life.
Ng was awarded a four-year scholarship to the BMA Bible College in the Philippines. After graduating from there, she came to the BMA Seminary in Jacksonville for further education. After she acquired her Master’s degree, she then entered the doctor of education program at Dallas Baptist University, and will graduate in 2023. After graduation, Ng will be returning to Cambodia to implement her project of “Hope to the Future” for the people of statelessness. She plans to teach the children to read and write, as well as skills to be able to make a living. Most importantly, she desires to teach them about God and be able to give back for what God has done for her.
The Cherokee District WMA presented her a card of appreciation after Glenda Haynes prayed for her.
The business meeting was opened with the reviewing of the minutes from the July 12, 2022 meeting at First Baptist Church, Jacksonville. A motion made to accept, seconded and approved. Secretary/Treasurer Lugene Sims gave the report of income and expenses, which were approved. Other business was resolved, and the project goal of $2,000 was also approved for 2022-2023. The money will be divided equally between the BMA Seminary and Jacksonville College.
There were 17 members and 3 visitors in attendance. After prayer requests were spoken, Johnson prayed, and Allen dismissed the meeting.
The next district WMA meeting will be at Afton Grove Baptist Church on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A meal will be provided at 6 p.m. by the WMA of Afton Grove. At 7 p.m., the meeting will begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.