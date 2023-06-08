The Bullard Independent School District’s positioned its Mobile Learning Lab and hosted the first of three activity dates Tuesday, June 6. Two more opportunities, June 13 and 20, will be made available to students who are third grade and younger.
Students can explore the world of insects through fun and engaging STEM activities from 8 to 11 a.m. at the come-and-go events, according to the district. Students will also receive activity packets to continue learning and exploring at home.
BISD invites the community to visit the mobile learning lab at Shadybrook Community Entrance June 13 and Bullard Kids Park June 20.
