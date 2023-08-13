The Jacksonville Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a traffic accident that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
The deceased was identified as David V. Eide, Jr., 53, of Rusk.
Eide was traveling south on N. Jackson Street when he collided with a pickup truck heading east on Jowell Street. The driver of the truck failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the motorcycle, according to a statement provided by the JPD.
Eide was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the truck was injured. He did not appear to be impaired and has been cooperative with officers, according to the police report.
The investigation remains ongoing.
