Candidate filing for the May 6 General Election, for city council and school board trustee positions, opens Wednesday, Jan. 18. Candidate filing information can be obtained through local city halls or school districts.
In Jacksonville, elections will be held for the positions of mayor and District 1 and 3 on the city council. All council positions are elected to serve two-year terms.
The Jacksonville Independent School Board will hold elections for Place 3 and 4. Trustees are elected to three-year terms.
The city of Bullard will open filing for mayor and two council seats, as well as an unexpired council position. Council members are elected on an at-large basis, for two-year terms.
Bullard ISD will hold elections for Place 6 and 7 on the board of trustees. School board members are elected to three-year terms.
On the New Summerfield city council, Places 2, 4 and 5 will be up for election. Place 3 will also be on the ballot for an unexpired one-year term.
Rusk will elect a mayor and District 1 and 2 council members. The mayor is elected at-large, while council members are elected by district. Each of the three candidates elected to office will serve for three-year terms.
Troup will hold elections for city council Places 1, 3 and 4. Council members are elected for two-year terms.
School board trustee positions up for election at Troup ISD are Places 1, 2 and 3.
The deadline for candidate filing for all municipal and school board positions is Friday, Feb. 17.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the May 6 General Election is Thursday, April 6.
