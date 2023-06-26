Now on display thru July 22, the Vanishing Texana Museum is hosting an exceptional exhibit of quilts. Last year’s show highlighted the Museum’s collection. This year’s exhibit showcases two coverlets and 12 quilts, 8 from the collection of Dr. Deborah Burkett and her friends.
Two additional items are not actually quilts, but come from the use of scrap materials. One is a “Yo-Yo” spread made from flour sack materials of the 1930’s. The other is a quilted petticoat from the Civil War period.
Provided is an overview of four of the quilts which are on exhibit.
A whimsical quilt titled the Red Work Quilt from 1905 makes everyone smile. The embroidery blocks of children’s nursery rhymes came as a kit. There were several varieties that included pre-cut pieces to stitch into blocks or printed blocks for embroidery or cross stitching. The “Ladies Art Company” offered quilt blocks as early as 1898. In 1922 a kit cost $5.00.
The Mask Mandate Quilt of 2022 made use of scraps of material left over from making COVID-19 masks. This one-of-a-kind handmade quilt was designed, pieced, and quilted by Jackie Session of Jacksonville. The quilt was raffled off and the winner, Carol Rizer, has generously loaned it to the museum for this exhibit.
A Victorian Crazy Quilt, circa. 1883, is made of a variety of velvets, silks, and embroidered or painted blocks. It is finished with a wide velvet border taken from an opera curtain and backed with a blue satin material. Pieces of the curtain still have the braiding and gold thread embellishments. This quilt is “crazy” because of the way it is filled with fancy stitched fans and embroidered images of children, animals, insects and flowers. Stitched into the quilt is a commemorative ribbon of the San Francisco Knights Templar dated 1883. These quilts don’t have the usual batting, but are “tacked” down invisibly.
The 1880’s were the high point of the Victorian Era. Crazy quilts weren’t just beautiful, they were the status symbols made by ladies of leisure. A man would invite his guests to see the quilts as proof of his wife’s leisurely pursuits and a sure sign of his prosperity.
From the Civil War period comes a quilted petticoat made for winter wear. Secret pockets were sewn into the design for women to hide their valuables, particularly from marauding soldiers.
The museum wishes to thank Dr. Burkett and her friends for trusting us with their valued collections. In addition to the information in this column, Dr. Burkett has also prepared a free handout to our visitors covering the backstory on the loaned quilts.
Your Vanishing Texana Museum is open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission is always free at our 300 South Bolton location.
