Many summers ago, during my collegiate days, I was asked to join with other history majors to help our professor develop a board game for Milton Bradley based on “Battles of the Civil War.” One classroom was devoted to the Blue, another to the Grey, and a center class room for Game Control.
We would fight a battle several times reporting our moves to the professor in Game Control, switch sides and fight it again. There was no internet then, not even copy machines, so daily trips to the library for research were the rule.
We hoped each day for some kernel of knowledge that might give us the slightest advantage over our foes. We closely studied the armaments and how each played a role in the battle, but never actually got to see or hold one them.
Today, thanks to generous loans by local collectors, I, along with you, can see and in some cases, hold these battle field armaments.
Our new exhibit consists of weapons of war used by both the North and the South. Rifles, pistols, bayonets, a cavalry saber, uniforms, canteens and many other items are all on exhibit for up close viewing.
Additionally, there are many letters from Jacksonville soldiers to their loved ones and friends. A collection of letters, from Minerva Bone to and from her husband at the front, have been replicated using current technology to make them easier to read. I know you will be moved by them.
A center piece of the exhibit is a medal awarded to a drummer boy whose relatives live here in Jacksonville.
Drummer boys were very young, generally less than 13 years old, and were not allowed to engage in combat. Still, their role was vital.
In the noise and confusion of battle, it was often impossible to hear the officers’ orders, so each order was given a series of drumbeats to represent it. Prior to the battle, soldiers and drummer boys had to learn what each drumroll meant. “Meet here” or “Attack!”, even “Retreat.”
It is said that the most exciting drum call was “the long roll,” which was the signal to attack. The drummer would just beat-beat-beat — and every other drummer in hearing distance would beat-beat-beat — until all that could be heard was an overwhelming thunder exalting the soldiers to advance.
When the drummer boys weren’t needed for sounding the calls, they had other jobs. They were stretcher bearers. They walked around the battlefield looking for the wounded, brought them to the doctors in the surgical tent, then even assisted the doctors.
Many young boys ran off to war looking for adventure, but instead found dangers and horrors they could never have imagined.
We hope you will stop by soon to view this exceptional exhibit before it ends Sept. 30. Your Vanishing Texana Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission and parking are free at our 300 South Bolton location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.