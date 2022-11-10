It’s been a stressful year and we didn’t want to upset the many Houston Astros fans in our community by telling them that one of their own was once a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies. Worst, the individual is a direct relative of one of our founding families.
Raymond Aldephia Benge was born in Jacksonville (population 1,558) on April 22, 1902. He was the youngest of eight siblings. His paternal grandfather was John Benge who moved to old Jacksonville around 1850 and was a farmer, carpenter, and gunsmith. A spinning wheel he made for his daughter Matilda, along with a coverlet she made, is on display in your Vanishing Texana Museum.
As a child growing up, Ray’s only “baseball” was made from stockings stitched together. Still, he and his brothers became exceptional sandlot players. Ray attended Sam Houston State Teachers College (now Sam Houston State University) and began work on a major in education. The lure of baseball was too strong and soon Ray joins a baseball team sponsored by the Gulf Oil Corporation. In 1925, the Cleveland Indians acquire the rights to Ray and assign him to their minor league franchise – the Waco Cubs. He ends his first year with a record of 13 wins, 10 loses, and an Earned Run Average (ERA) of 4.43 for 187 innings.
After the close of the minor league season, Ray is called up to the majors. On September 26, 1925 he makes his major league debut. He strikes out the first batters he faces and pitches a four hit shutout. Additionally, he had two hits and scored a run in the same game. Although he does well, others are viewed as having more potential, so Ray bounces around the major and minor leagues until his contract is picked up by the Philadelphia Phillies.
The first year was a disaster with Benge and the other starters leading the league in losses, walks, earned runs, and home runs surrendered. However, by the 1931 season Benge has the backing a pitcher needs. Over the next four seasons he has 14 wins in two of them.
The 1932 season finds the Phillies just a few games behind the league leading Chicago Cubs. That season Benge has 41 appearances, 28 starts, 13 complete games, 2 shutouts, pitches 222 2/3 innings, and competes to be the Phillies strikeout leader.
Sadly, the Phillies don’t make it to the American League Championship and during the summer, Benge is put on the trade block with the Brooklyn Dodgers offering a couple of key players in exchange for Benge and $15,000. The Dodgers hope Benge and newly acquired right hander “Boom-Boom” Beck can fortify the rotation. Benge wins 6 straight games before falling to 0-7 in July. Sadly, the Dodgers only earned 10 runs for him in July.
1934 finds the Dodgers with their new manager, Casey Stengel. Stengel makes Benge a starter along with a new acquisition, Van Mungo. They combine for over half of the Dodgers 71 wins. Though struggling with arm problems, Benge finishes the season with a record of 14 and 12 and still pitches 227 innings. Five of his losses were attributed to the Dodgers being shut out in those games.
1935 starts off strong for Benge, but injury (knee) and illness (small pox) set him back. The durable pitcher, who had completed 46% of his starts, completes just 5 games that season. During the offseason, the Dodgers trade Benge to the Milwaukee Braves. Benge adds a knuckleball and screwball to his repertoire but visions of a comeback fail to materialize. He’s signed by the St. Louis Cardinals to back up Paul and Dizzy Dean, released and picked up by the Cincinnati Reds, sent to the minor leagues and eventually ends up with the Shreveport Sports in the Texas League before retiring.
Benge returns to Texas, completes his education and launches a long career in teaching. He is head baseball coach at Sam Houston University for 12 years only interrupted by his service as an officer in the United States Navy during World War II. Ray Benge passes on June 27, 1997 and is buried in Centerville, Texas.
We hope you will visit the Benge Exhibit at your museum. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission is free at our 300 S. Bolton location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.