April 21st is San Jacinto Day, the day General Sam Houston’s forces defeated the Mexican Army commanded by General Santa Ana. After Santa Ana’s capture, he was guarded by none other than Jackson Smith, the namesake of our town, until General Houston could arrive (he’d had his ankle shattered during the epic 18 minute battle) to take him into formal custody. Santa Ana signed a treaty guaranteeing the independence of Texas and was allowed to return to Mexico where he was tried as a traitor and removed from office as President of Mexico. Two years later he returns to public view as the hero of the “French Pastry War.”
Some officers of the Mexican Army were in Vera Cruz and visited a pastry shop owned by a Frenchman. They locked the chef in his pantry and helped themselves to his inventory of sweet baked goods. The indigent Frenchman sued the Mexican government for damages. His claims were ignored, so he contacted the French Embassy for help. The embassy reported the circumstances and soon the French fleet was anchored off shore at Vera Cruz, blockading the port. An armed landing party secured satisfaction for the incident.
Santa Ana was living in the area at the time and when he heard the landing party was back aboard the French Man-of-War, charged onto the beach, waving his sword and screaming at the French Navy. The fleet was already underway, but an admiral took casual notice and ordered a canon to fire at the ranting individual.
The shot actually hit Santa Ana, blowing off the lower part of his leg! Santa Ana was taken to a hospital where the wound was sewn up. While recovering, Santa Ana dictated a series of “death bed” messages to the Mexican people. The people responded to his version of the events and soon he was declared a national hero and resumed the presidency. At first he had an artificial lower leg made from cork and later another of wood. The limb that was blown off was paraded through the streets of Mexico City and given an elaborate ceremony before being placed in a monument for all to admire.
In 1847, during the Mexican-American War, Santa Ana was having a quiet lunch break from the Battle of Cerro Gordo when the soldiers of the 4th Illinois Infantry surprised him. He galloped off without either of his artificial legs! A sergeant grabbed one as a souvenir, later exhibiting it at county fairs for a dime a peek. The other leg, the one made of wood, was reportedly given to a lieutenant in the 4th Illinois Infantry, one Abner Doubleday, who used it as a baseball bat. Today, both legs are on display; one at the 4th Infantry Division museum and the other at former Illinois Governor Oglesby’s museum in Decatur, IL.
On display in your Vanishing Texana Museum is the sheet music to the song, “Santa Ana’s L.E.G.,” published about two years after the battle. The song is a parody of a popular folk tune of the time, “The Girl I Left Behind.” Our sheet was printed by F.D. Benteen (unknown-1864), an American sheet music publisher best known for handling the works of Stephen Foster (My Old Kentucky Home, Beautiful Dreamer, and many, many more).
We invite you to come by and see our 173 year old copy of the song, perhaps even humming a few bars!
Your Vanishing Texana Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission and parking are free at our 300 S. Bolton location.
