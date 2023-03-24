A community training on the life-saving use of Narcan during an opioid overdose will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27 at Booker T. Washington Center, 16023 US 69 S, in Alto.
This training is open to all interested residents of Anderson and Cherokee Counties. The event will provide a 45-minute training on how to use Narcan, a platform for questions with a community health worker, as well as free Narcan and refreshments for attendees.
The event is a collaboration between the North East Texas Healthcare Taskforce, ACCESS and the ANCHOR project. ANCHOR stands for Anderson and Cherokee Opioid Response, a project funded by a Health Resources & Services Administration grant endowed to the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler.
In the primarily rural communities of Anderson and Cherokee Counties, drug overdose death rates exceed the state of Texas, yet residents suffer from a gross inadequacy of prevention, treatment, and recovery services, according to the ANCHOR webpage on the UT Tyler Health Science Center website.
The goal of the ANCHOR project is to build, strengthen and sustain a cascade of care model that will enhance Anderson and Cherokee Counties residents’ ability to access opioid use disorder and substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery services.
For questions or concerns regarding the Narcan training, call 903-877-1432.
For more information about ANCHOR and links to related topics, visit uthct.edu/projectanchor.
