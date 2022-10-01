Jacksonville and Rusk have planned downtown events for National Night Out, Tuesday, Oct. 4.
National Night Out, established in 1984, is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, according to natw.org.
The Rusk Police Department will observe National Night Out with a celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on the downtown square. The public is invited to attend the annual evening of family fun and community togetherness.
The event will feature bounce houses, a dunking booth and other activities. Raffles will also be conducted. Free food, including hot dogs and hamburgers, will be available.
Jacksonville’s celebration will take place on Commerce Street between Austin and Ragsdale. Streets will be blocked off at 5 p.m. for set up. The event, running 6 to 9 p.m., is open to the public and is provided free of charge.
Vehicles from the police department, the Texas Forestry Service, the city of Jacksonville and other work vehicles from local businesses will be on-site. People will be allowed to view, touch and ask questions about the various cars and trucks.
A helicopter from UT Health is also expected to make an appearance on the library parking lot.
A variety of food, games and activities, such as bounce houses and a dunking booth, will be available.
The event drew 3,500 people to downtown in 2021 and earned the police department a fifth place national standing for cities with a population of 5,000 to 50,000.
“We always strive to do bigger and better, but last year was right after the pandemic, the come-back year so the turnout for that exceeded our expectations,” said Cpl. Amanda Bragg, Community Engagement Officer. “I hope that everyone from the community comes out and maybe we’ll exceed 3,500 this year, who knows? Every single year I hope to up the game a little bit.”
This year, a coloring contest was an added feature. The contest was conducted in partnership between the Jacksonville Police Department and the Jacksonville Independent School District. Students attending all four elementary campuses and Nichols Intermediate were given the opportunity to color Nat the Knight, the official mascot of National Night Out. One boy and one girl was selected from each grade at each campus as winners, with a total of 52 students receiving a bicycle and helmet as prizes.
Winners, listed by campus and grade, include:
Joe Wright Elementary
• Pre-K: (Boy) Maximiliano Hernandez, Mrs. Rincon class
• Pre-K: (Girl) Esmeralda Escareno, Mrs. Carrizales class
• K: (Boy) Iker Escareno, Mr. Quintero class
• K: (Girl) Elena Moa, Miss Battle
• 1st: (BOY) Sebastan Garcia, Mrs. Toch
• 1st: (Girl) Jade Hunt, Ms. Carlile
• 2nd: (Boy) Marques Wallace, Mrs. Adair
• 2nd: (Boy) Emma Mimdeill, Mrs. Lara
• 3rd::(Boy) Nathan De Santiago, Mr. Ramirz
• 3rd: (Girl) Alisson Rosales, Mrs. Thomas
• 4th: (Boy) Israel Camacho, Mrs. Galvan
• 4th:(Girl) Alivia DeSanto, Mrs. Wallace
West Side Elementary
• Pre-K: (Boy) Carmello Mcgowan, Wallace
• Pre-K: (Girl) Quan’neisha Tatum, Wallace
• K: (Boy) Julian Tavera, Maldanado
• K: (Girl) Clarissa Casas, Pinvelas
• 1st: (Boy) Julian Onofre, Claussen
• 1st: (Girl) Melonie Garcia, Torres
• 2nd: (Boy) Liam Zermeno, Mrs. Chappell
• 2nd: (Girl) Isabella Johnston, Jeffery
• 3rd: (Boy) Danny Uribe, Huber
• 3rd: (Girl) Genesis Rodriguez, Ms. Carter
• 4th: (Boy) Zaiden Williams, Mrs. Ganske
• 4th: (Girl) Abby Perez, Mrs. Zavala
Fred Douglas Elementary
• Pre-K (B) Joseph Yanez, Ms. Dudley
• Pre-K (G) Zoe Burks, Dudley
• K: (B) Abraham Presa, Tebbett/Baca
• K: (G) Yareli Car, Tebbett/Baca
• 1st: (B) Anthony Zavala, Elizondo (No first-grade boy participated, so another kindergarten student was selected.)
• 1st: (G) Aubrenna Castleberry, Mcdaniel
• 2nd: (B) Gabriel Bardales, Mcnight
• 2nd : (G) Valentina G. Mendoz, Martinez Class
• 3rd: (B) Tristian Greeson, Mrs. Veles/Rico Class
• 3rd: (G) Amara Stubblefield, Mrs. Collins
• 4th: (B) David Herrera, Mr. Morales
• 4th: (G) Fernada C. Mendez, Morales
East Side Elementary
• Pre-K: (B) Ryan Anderson, Mrs. Dean
• Pre-K: (G) Abril Ramierez, Mrs. Toledo
• K: (B) Kaysen Bryant, Ms. Eley
• K: (G) Melanie Castaneda, Ms. Boyce
• 1st: (B) Sebastion Chandler, Mrs. Carr
• 1st: (G) Piper Farmer, Mrs. Hoffpauir
• 2nd: (B) Nathan Hughes, Ms. Rivers
• 2nd: (G) Zamira Mendez, Mrs. Torres
• 3rd: (B) Barrett Buckley, Mrs. Chandler
• 3rd: (G) Kinley Gardner, Mrs. Chandler
• 4th: (B) Christian Sandoval, Mrs. Munoz
• 4th: (G) Janeth Castaneda, Mrs. Bingham
Nichols Intermediate School
• 4th: (B) Jovanny Alexis Gonzalez, Mrs. Hooker
• 4th: (G) Ashley Escareno, Mrs. Ramires Class
• 5th: (B) Josiah Ruiz, Mr. Mayfield
• 5th: (G) Michaela Lloyd, Buckly
