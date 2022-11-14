Neighbors Coffee hosted their first 5k race on Saturday, Nov. 5, to benefit a local ministry, Elijah’s Retreat, to which Neighbors donated $300 from the event.
The doors of Neighbors Coffee in Jacksonville have served the community by creating an atmosphere that welcomes all to come enjoy the blessing of community and a cup of craft coffee. Over the past 10 months, Neighbors states it has made it a priority to join together with local businesses for the common good. When Neighbors reached out to Elijah’s Retreat they were excited to join in on the active event.
The race started at Lake Jacksonville near the public concession stand and ended at the old downtown Police Station, just walking distance from the Neighbors shop. Participants paid a fee of $30 to race, which included a goodie bag with various treats, a sticker and coupon for a free drink to redeem inside the shop upon conclusion of the race.
Community members gathered at the starting line bright and early at 8 a.m. All ages were represented from seven months to 70 years old. As the air horn blew, crews took off running and walking alongside one another. Along the 3.1 miles, water stations were set up with a cheerleader to encourage the participants along the way. The race was led by a police car to ensure safety for each one participating.
The first runner crossed the finish line at 19 minutes and 56 seconds. First place winner, Jonathan Lambert, runs on the varsity cross country team at Jacksonville High School. Lambert had also participated at the UIL State Cross Country Meet the previous day. Levi Santana finished second at the 24 minute and 5 second mark, followed by Jacob Lackey who completed the race at 24 minutes and 38 seconds. Runners were met with confetti poppers and the smiles from the family members of Elijah’s Retreat at the finish line.
The shop on Main Street quickly became filled by runners gathered together by the smell of specialty coffee, pastries, and community. The Neighbors Team is reportedly very thankful to be able to serve alongside these friends in our local community and plans to make the Neighbors 5k an annual event.
