Neighbors Helping Neighbors completed its inaugural day of service Saturday, Oct. 29. Despite overcast skies and drizzling rain, volunteers performed yard work and minor repairs to the exteriors of three pre-selected homes.
The Neighbors Helping Neighbors volunteers completed the work under the umbrella of HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment), according to Letitia Horace.
“I’ve done this type of event before for other organizations in Denver and in Dallas,” Horace said. “I’m a native of Jacksonville, born and raised here. I moved away and came back about four years ago.”
Having seen the results of the program elsewhere, Horace instigated the initiative in her hometown.
“This was just heavy on my heart and I thought I’ve done this in other cities. I’ve personally organized it and know that it can be very effective and really helpful to the homeowners and so I thought let’s do something like this here,” Horace said.
The NHN volunteer effort was originally to begin in 2020, but was hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We actually tried to plan this event about two-and-a-half years ago and then COVID hit and so we weren’t able to do it,” Horace said.
The first area chosen for the NHN project was the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
“While we’re working on trying to revitalize the park itself and make it more attractive for folks here in the neighborhood, we wanted to also just help the homeowners that live near the park. This is one of our oldest communities in town, one of our oldest neighborhoods, and we just really wanted to help some of these homeowners maintain their homes so they can comfortably live in them,” Horace said.
After choosing the neighborhood, applications were made available for those living in the community.
“We went to the local churches and handed out applications and there were certain criteria to meet,” said Dean Dublin, a member of the selection committee and a site volunteer. “The homeowner would fill out that application with stuff they would like done.”
The committee then reviewed the applications, with the names removed, and considered the requests, the capability of the group, the situation of the applicant, and selected the homes for the initial projects.
“This family here, we have a [military] veteran and the lady is 102,” Dublin said. “They wanted paint and their front porch fixed and we were able to get some volunteers to help fix the front porch.”
Unable to do any painting due to the rain, the volunteers did perform general yard work such as raking the yard, pulling weeds and trimming bushes.
Kesha Castleberry was among the approximately 40 volunteers working at the three sites.
“I’m from this community. There’s a lot of elderly that can’t get out and do for themselves. So, this is a good cause.”Castleberry said of her reasons for participating. “I just like doing for the community.”
When queried about the turn out, Dublin said, “With the weather that we’ve had this week, I’m excited for the number of volunteers that we’ve had today. I’m very happy with the first year outcome, what we’re going to be able to do. I think, in future years, if we’re able to keep growing we’ll be able to do more.”
Horace noted that while the first service day had been performed in conjunction with the current efforts to revitalize Lincoln Park, future efforts would extend across the city.
“We are definitely hoping that we can do this year over year and even take it city-wide,” Horace said. “Just like HOPE serves the entire city of Jacksonville, we know that there are other neighborhoods in Jacksonville that could use this very same type of assistance.”
Horace also expressed delight in the turn out for the first work day by the group.
“You couldn’t ask for more dedicated people that will come out and, on a rainy cold day, and lend a helping hand to their neighbors,” Horace said. “You can’t ask for better folks than that.”
Those willing to donate to future NHN projects can do so by writing a check to HOPE and indicating Neighbors Helping Neighbors or NHN on the memo line.
