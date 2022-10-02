Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a community organized event to help those in need with home repair and maintenance. The inaugural event focuses on the neighborhood surrounding Lincoln Park.
The group developed selection criteria, distributed applications to the community, and selected three homes/homeowners to assist. The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Work Day event will include painting, exterior door repair, landscaping, and other repairs to the selected homes.
The community is asking for individuals and groups to volunteer for the work day on Saturday, Oct. 29. Those interested in volunteering can register by visiting Facebook.com/JacksonvilleNHN or by going to Eventbrite (eventbrite.com/e/first-annual-neighbors-helping-neighbors-tickets-414710559447?aff=ebdssbdestsearch).
Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Lincoln Park with volunteers dispersed to their assigned work sites by 9:00 a.m. Work tools will be provided but volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own. Volunteers are also asked to bring their own work gloves.
Those interested in making donations can do so using Eventbrite. Donations will be used to purchase materials and tools for the day. The group is asking 200 volunteers to donate $25 each. All donations are tax deductible.
A light breakfast and lunch will be provided to all volunteers.
According to Letitia Horace, one of the event organizers, “All volunteers are welcome and there will be something for everyone to do who is interested in helping.” Mrs. Horace further states “according to a 2016 and a 2019 community needs assessment completed by ETHNN in Cherokee county, one of the top housing needs identified is home repair, particularly for our low-income seniors and families.”
The workday is the first for the group but hope to plan future work days throughout Jacksonville.
