Carlton Crothers stepped into the role of executive director for the Rusk Economic Development Corporation Oct. 3, replacing Bob Goldsberry, who now serves as the assistant city manager.
Even before being interviewed for the position, Crothers visited Rusk, entering shops, speaking to different business owners and generally getting a feel for the town.
“You can’t just look at a town and say, ‘I know what the town is like. It doesn’t work that way,’” he said. “I’ve spoken to many businesses here, as well as banks, and I just love to do that, just to get their input, their perspective. If you’re going to work for the city, you have to get their perspective.”
Crothers moved here from San Antonio, one of many Texas cities he’s lived in.
“I missed working for a rural community,” he said. “I loved that rural community feel, because you get to see the impact.”
His move to Rusk brought pleasant surprises. He was amazed at how quickly he was able to obtain fiber-optic internet connection. He was also delighted with how well stocked Harry’s Building Supply is and to be able to find an embroidery shop in town.
Crothers said his reception since moving to Rusk has been positive.
“I feel the same way I felt when I moved to Michigan,” he said. “Instead of just moving here, it feels like home to me.”
In his brief time here, Crothers has discovered housing is the biggest challenge.
“You have people that come and work at the two largest employers here but they don’t live here. They come to work and then they leave,” he said. “So, housing is one of the biggest issues here and that’s one of the first things we want to address.”
He would also like to develop an entrepreneurial program to accelerate some small businesses so that they can generate more revenue.
“The priority is to help local business owners improve foot traffic and then help them look at new tools that maybe could help accelerate their revenue flow,’ he said.
This requires more than just posting to social media or “getting the word out,” according to Crothers. It requires an incentive program to draw traffic.
Having managed multiple business incubators, Crothers feels he’s up to the task.
He also believes in regional cooperation, something that is a long-term goal of his as he gets to know the area’s strengths and weaknesses.
“Based on my rural experience, when you have limited resources you have to use partnerships and collaborations and work together regionally, otherwise you’re not going to be able to compete,” he said. “We can’t compete against the likes of Tarrant County, Dallas County or Harris County; however, if we have a big enough block, we can be competitive in certain areas. With the way COVID has changed the workplace, it’s an attractive opportunity that we don’t want to miss.”
Crothers received his Masters of Business Administration from The University in Texas. He has three adult children and lives with his cat, Hana.
