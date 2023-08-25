Downtown Jacksonville’s renaissance seems to be in full swing, with a renovated city park already underway, new businesses and public art. The latest artwork installment is on a former long bare wall downtown. The effort began as part of the Sesquicentennial project last fall but progressed slowly in an effort to provide the best representation.
The artwork was the brainchild of Cassie Devillier, who saw a blank wall in the heart of downtown and thought it would be a great place to pay homage to Jacksonville’s roots in honor of the 150th celebration. Enter Debbie Bethard at Treasure Cove, owner of the blank wall and a willing hostess of the new mural. Bethard, Devillier, Kathleen Stanfill and artist Odessa Helm were all instrumental in the design of the elements to get just the right iconography, colors and look.
“We wanted it to be something that everyone could identify with in some way and, based on reactions, I think we did just that!” Devillier said.
The mural, made possible in part by Union Pacific Railroad, is reflective of Jacksonville’s icons, history and lore. With crops, events and local scenery depicted, the wall on the east side of Treasure Cove Antique Mall will become a destination for visitors and locals alike for photos and memories.
Devillier says the group has spoken to others who see the potential for many more aesthetic additions to the town’s center. Artwork, events and places of interest all benefit one’s quality of life as well as local culture, Stanfill said.
Visitors to downtown are already in awe of the recent artful additions, the new shops and facades as well as the changed streetscape following a renovation at this time last year.
“We plan to capitalize on the interest in downtown and the momentum and keep going where we are led, to make Jacksonville a great place to live and work,” Devillier said. “We love where we live!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.