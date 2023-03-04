They say it takes a village, and at Beall Chapel Baptist Church, a Little Village flourishes under the watch-care of a number of involved parents and childcare workers, including Shelby Stewart, director of the weekly program.
Stewart is the wife of BCBC’s youth minister, and the mother of James Hiram Stewart V, a lively 11-month-old. Born following the couple’s loss of two children – the first was miscarried; the second, Annie, was stillborn – James is part of the reason Shelby Stewart felt led to initiate and direct the ministry at the church.
“I became interested in this sort of program while serving on the mission field in England for Pais Movement, an agency that placed me there. It seemed most of the churches had a mom-and-toddler type program.
“I thought about starting it at church while I was pregnant the first time, and then I miscarried. Then, after conceiving Annie, I thought of it again, and then we lost her. It was not until we brought James home from the hospital that I realized it was time to carry out the idea,” she said.
Stewart said the weekly gathering is “relaxed.”
“We have free play, crafts and snacks for the moms and the kids. They bounce back and forth between those things. All the moms who have been coming say they enjoy it because it is a free, safe place for kids to get out of the house and play with other kids and for the moms to be able to visit with other ladies,” she said.
One of those ladies is Kayla Gwartney. She and her husband, Austin Gwartney, have a one-year-old son, and mom and son both enjoy attending the weekly gathering.
“We’ve been coming since it started,” she said. “It’s great for stay-at-home moms to get out of the house, have coffee and visit with other moms and know you are at a safe place for the kids. My son loves it. We have snacks and everything is just over the top, and we love how the ladies who help greet and play and interact with the kids.”
Eight volunteers, including Stewart, give their time each week to ensure the gathering is well-staffed. One is a teenager, who is a home-schooled senior.
Playground offerings include slides, “turtles,” balls, and climbing equipment, as well as others that vary from time-to-time.
The program is open to all moms (and grandparents) with preschoolers, and it meets on Mondays from 9 – 10:30 am in the church’s gym. Since its inception in October 2022, the number of those attending has ebbed and flowed.
“We grew rapidly at first, then ‘sick’ season started,” Stewart explained, “so it has been up and down, but word is spreading and we are seeing the numbers starting to come back up again.”
Rebecca Santana brings her 15-month-old daughter and 3-year-old son to the group, and said she looks forward to it every week.
“It’s a great opportunity for my kids to socialize, since we don’t do regular daycare. There are other women there who help out, and I feel safe with them watching over my kids so I can enjoy a cup of coffee and visit with the other moms, as well.
“My three-year-old loves it. When I tell him to go get ready, he always asks, ‘Are we going to Beall Chapel? Is it Monday?’” she said.
Santana said she is also grateful to the church for hosting the ministry.
“I know Beall Chapel is working hard to help the community, and this is one way to do it,” she said.
A quote from self-sufficientkids.com lists thirteen things children need more of, including “unstructured play, nature, hugs, freedom to explore, playtime with parents, laughter, simplicity, belief in their goodness, daily rhythms and rituals, expressed gratitude for who they are, a calm environment, compassion and a shoulder to cry on.”
At Little Village, all the above needs are addressed.
The church is located at 1861 S. Jackson Street in Jacksonville, and the number to call for more information is 903-586-8415. Little Village is operated in the facility’s gymnasium.
“If you have preschooler(s), ages 0 to school age, and you would like to join us, please feel free to do so,” Stewart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.